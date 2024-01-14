Budiriro Flood Victims To Get IDs, Birth Certificate Replacements

We have the floods that took place in Budiriro and Kuwadzana and we are aware that they lost property, and some also lost their documents.

We know that the people are being given alternative accommodation, and when they are in safe places the department is going to move in and issue replacement documents.

We have got people who were affected by Cyclone Idai in Chipinge and Chimanimani, and some in Bikita as well.

We had a mobile registration which specifically targeted those areas and not the whole country.

In 2022, we were in Chimanimani, Chipinge and Bikita to make sure that we gave our citizens the required documents.

We also added Tsholotsho, as they were also affected by the floods.