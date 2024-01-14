Bus Overturns On Munyati River Bridge
The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has advised motorists to exercise caution when approaching the Munyati River Bridge along the Harare-Masvingo highway due to an accident that occurred at the bridge.
In a statement issued on Sunday afternoon (14 January), the Ministry said that the bus was closing the southbound lane on the bridge. It said:
Motorists are advised to exercise caution when approaching Munyati River Bridge along the Harare-Masvingo highway due to an accident involving a Blue bus at the bridge closing the south bound lane.Feedback
In a picture posted on the Ministry’s X page accompanying the statement, an overturned and extensively damaged bus was shown partially blocking the road.
The front windscreen of the bus was broken, its front wheels were missing, and luggage was strewn in front of the vehicle as it balanced on its right side.
The cause of the accident was yet to be revealed. It is not known if there were injuries to people who were on the bus when the accident occurred.
