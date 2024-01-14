Fertiliser, Cement Imports To Continue

The country experienced hot and dry conditions in October and November, but most parts of the country have been receiving rain since mid-December, raising hopes that the season can still be salvaged.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce Thomas Wushe said fertiliser imports will continue. He said (via The Sunday Mail):

We are not stopping fertiliser imports as the season looks much brighter than initially projected.

Wushe also said cement imports will continue as the authorised amounts under previous permits have not been exhausted. He said:

The permits haven’t been fully dispensed and imports are continuing. The cement supply situation is improving and we will continue to monitor local production in consultation with the local cement companies.

Before the Government allowed fertiliser and cement imports, prices had increased by as much as 100 per cent.

The price of cement had increased to around US$20 per 50kg bag, up from an average of US$9.

A 50kg bag of cement now costs around US$12.

