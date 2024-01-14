Pindula|Search Pindula
Jah Prayzah's Father Has Died

7 minutes agoSun, 14 Jan 2024 10:32:23 GMT
Jah Prayzah's Father Has Died

Award-winning musician Mukudzeyi Mukombe, better known as Jah Prayzah lost his father in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The musician’s management confirmed the death of Sekuru John Mukombe via a message addressed to fans posted on social media platforms. It reads:

It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news of the passing of Sekuru John Mukombe, the beloved father of Jah Prayzah. He left us in the early hours of this morning

During this difficult time, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for Jah Prayzah and his family. We kindly request that their privacy be respected as they mourn this tremendous loss.

The family appreciates the love and support that you have always shown and are grateful for your continued understanding during these trying times.

Further details regarding funeral arrangements and how we can pay our respects will be shared in due course. Thank you for your compassion and sympathy.

