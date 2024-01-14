Mbare School Robbed; Fake Customers Steal US$4 500 From Gweru Bank
A group of eight armed robbery suspects pounced on Gwanyai Primary School in Mbare on Friday and went away with laptops, a TV set and a cellphone.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident. They said the suspects jumped over the school durawall, and attacked a security guard who was on duty before ransacking the school offices. ZRP said:
Police in Mbare are investigating a robbery case which occurred at Gwanyai Primary School on 12/01/24 in which eight unidentified male suspects who were armed with a firearm, jumped onto the school durawall and attacked a security guard who was on duty.Feedback
The suspects ransacked the school offices and stole three laptops, a 22-inch television set and a Samsung cellphone. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.
In an unrelated incident, the ZRP launched a manhunt for suspects who stole US$4 500.00 cash from a bank in Gweru on Friday. Police said:
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Police in Gweru are investigating a case of theft which occurred at a bank on 12/01/24 at around 1450 hours in which three unidentified male suspects confronted a bank tailor purporting to be looking for US$100.00 notes with stars printed on them.
The suspects took advantage of the bank tailor who was busy looking for the notes and stole US$4 500.00 cash.
Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of theft which occurred at a house in Heyman Road Suburbs, also on Friday where unknown suspects stole US$6 000 which was under the victim’s bed.
The ZRP has appealed for anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the culprits to report at any nearest Police Station.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals