Mbare School Robbed; Fake Customers Steal US$4 500 From Gweru Bank

The suspects ransacked the school offices and stole three laptops, a 22-inch television set and a Samsung cellphone. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.

In an unrelated incident, the ZRP launched a manhunt for suspects who stole US$4 500.00 cash from a bank in Gweru on Friday. Police said:

Police in Gweru are investigating a case of theft which occurred at a bank on 12/01/24 at around 1450 hours in which three unidentified male suspects confronted a bank tailor purporting to be looking for US$100.00 notes with stars printed on them. The suspects took advantage of the bank tailor who was busy looking for the notes and stole US$4 500.00 cash.

Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of theft which occurred at a house in Heyman Road Suburbs, also on Friday where unknown suspects stole US$6 000 which was under the victim’s bed.

The ZRP has appealed for anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the culprits to report at any nearest Police Station.

