Police Arrest Three Notorious Carjackers

On the 10th January 2024, detectives from CID Mutare acted on received information and arrested Promise Muchena in connection with 18 counts of unlawful entry into premises cases and theft, five counts of theft from motor vehicles and four counts of theft of motor vehicles.

The suspect implicated Desmond Kamundimu and Eric Bvuwe as his accomplices and led to their arrest.

The arrest of the three suspects led to the recovery of some stolen property which includes laptops, television sets, solar panels, inventors among other valuables all valued at US$19 530-00.

Further investigations unearthed that Promise Muchena escaped from Hwahwa Young Offenders Prison on 15th August 2023 where he was serving a 14-month jail term for unlawful entry into premises and theft.

In one of the cases which occurred at Nyamhuka 2, Nyanga on the 18th November 2023, the three suspects stole a Honda Fit motor vehicle valued at US$5000-00 and later dumped it in Mutare following a road traffic accident.

In another case of theft of motor vehicle which occurred at White Cliff South, Harare on 03rd December 2023, the three suspects stole a Toyota Vits motor vehicle valued at US$ 2 450-00 and later dumped it in Mutare following yet another road traffic accident.

In one of unlawful entry and theft case which occurred at a house in Chikanga, Mutare on the 27th October 2023, the three suspects forced open a kitchen door and gained entry into a house before stealing a laptop and went away.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police continues to applaud members of the public for their concerted effort in the fight against crime.

