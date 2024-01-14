Zimbabwe To Declare 279 Missing Cyclone Idai Victims Dead

The High Court declaration is expected to give the families at least legal closure.

Cyclone Idai hit Zimbabwe on 15 March 2019 and triggered floods which caused massive damage to infrastructure, crops and animals.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Around 340 people were confirmed dead, but not all bodies were recovered in Zimbabwe or Mozambique where many were washed down.

The Police still have 279 people listed as missing with no hope of ever finding their remains.

Under ordinary law, any relative of a person missing can approach the courts after five years to have that person declared legally dead.

Mabhiza brought the matter to the High Court as a class action so that the families, many of whom are fairly poor, can have the declaration made without paying any legal costs.

The Herald reported that Mabhiza followed the legal formalities, publishing her formal notice in The Manica Post on 01 December 2023 and seeking any objections.

At the end of the 10 days set aside for anyone to object, no notice of opposition was filed with the Registrar of the High Court in Mutare.

Therefore, the application by the Attorney General will be set down on the unopposed roll.

This means that the resident judge just has to ensure that all the legal steps have been taken and then grant an order.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment