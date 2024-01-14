ZTV Secures Full Broadcast Rights For 2023 AFCON

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, the state broadcaster said it would start the full coverage of the competition with the Ivory Coast versus Guinea-Bissau match.

The television station said the AFCON tournament would result in the disruption of normal programming on the channel. It said:

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has secured the rights to broadcast all 52 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) matches in Cote d’Ivoire and as a result, there will be disruption of normal programming on television. Tonight’s (Saturday) NEWS@8 bulletin will be 30 minutes to pave way for the official opening of AFCON, with the opening match pitting hosts Cote d’Ivoire and Guinea Bissau.

Viewers in Zimbabwe and South Africa will also be able to watch the games live on SABC (DStv and Open View) and SuperSport TV (DStv only).

Meanwhile, hosts Ivory Coast beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in the opening match of the 2023 AFCON tournament.

Goals from Seko Fofana (4′) and Jean-Philippe Krasso (58′) secured maximum points for Ivory Coast.

On Sunday, 14 January, Nigeria takes on Equatorial Guinea (4 PM), Egypt hosts Mozambique (7 PM), and Ghana clashes with Cape Verde (10 PM).

More: Pindula News

