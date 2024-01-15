Cholera Spreads To 58 Out 64 Districts In Zimbabwe
Cholera has now spread to 58 districts countrywide, with more than 16 000 suspected cases recorded countrywide as of last week.
This was said by Ministry of Health and Child Care Permanent Secretary Aspect Maunganidze.
The spread of cholera to 58 of the country’s districts and a surge in new infections have been attributed to the increased movement of people during the festive season. Said Maunganidze (via The Sunday Mail):
Cholera has spread to 58 districts across the country following a surge in cases over the festive season as people were moving to and from the affected areas as well as the flooding caused by the increased rainfall.
The Ministry of Health and Child Care continues to set up cholera treatment centres in areas where cases are being reported and setting up oral rehydration centres in the community.
We have been raising awareness on cholera prevention and control measures such as washing hands at all times before handling food and after using toilets.
Following the opening of schools for the first term on 09 January, Maunganidze urged school authorities to observe preventive protocols to ensure the safety of children. He said:
We are also encouraging people not to use unsafe water from flooded and shallow wells and also to boil all the water they use for domestic purposes including for drinking.
Good hygiene practices in schools are being emphasised with our health care workers working with school headmasters in this regard to avoid the spread of cholera within schools.
Water and soap should be made available in all schools for hand washing. Vending at school entrances should be avoided.
Cholera is a serious bacterial infection that affects the intestines and can lead to severe diarrhoea and dehydration.
Proper sanitation and access to clean water are essential in preventing the spread of cholera.
