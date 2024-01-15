Harare Faces Acute Public Toilets Shortage

Those at Simon Muzenda Bus Terminus and Africa Unity Square were functional, but using buckets.

The rest of the public toilets have been converted into pay toilets, which many people cannot afford.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Harare City Council spokesperson Stanley Gama told The Herald that some of the toilets were vandalised while others are closed when there is no water. Said Gama:

There are only two toilets that were vandalised in Harare Gardens that are closed whilst we wait for the fittings. Others are functional, but are at times closed when there is no water in the CBD. The only time there is no water in the CBD is when there is no power at our distribution centres. The vandalised toilets will be fixed soon and so we are working with ZESA to find a solution that we have dedicated uninterrupted supply at our water distribution centres.

In 2022, then Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution responsible for Harare Metropolitan Province, Oliver Chidawu, denounced space barons who had seized public toilets at Mbare Bus Terminus and converted them into pay toilets while pocketing the proceeds.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment