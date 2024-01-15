No Pilots For Zimbabwe's Air Ambulances

5 minutes ago Mon, 15 Jan 2024 14:51:13 GMT

Zimbabwe has no pilots and technicians to fly the eighteen (18) medical emergency helicopters that were acquired from Russia in May 2023, it has emerged.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa received the helicopters from the Russian State Corporation (Rostec) at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare on 19 May 2023.

The Herald the following day said that the country would have received at least 32 helicopters from Rostec under a public-private sector partnership agreement before the end of 2023.

