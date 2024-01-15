Plawn Motors Apologises Over A Bulawayo Job Advert For Shona-speakers

This sparked outrage and accusations of tribalism, prompting Plawn Motors to issue a public apology, saying there was an “oversight” in the recruitment post. It said:

We sincerely apologize for an error in our recent post seeking a proficient Shona and English speaker for a delivery position in Bulawayo and surrounding areas.

We understand that this appeared insensitive and discriminatory towards Ndebele speakers, and we deeply regret any offence caused.

It was an unintentional assumption on our part that by hiring a local (Bulawayo-based) person, they would also be a Ndebele speaker. That is a wrong assumption indeed.

We acknowledged that being conversant in English and Shona would be an additional advantage, catering to a wider range of clients.

However, the wording of the post unintentionally hinted at a preference for Shona speakers, and we regret that oversight.

We value diversity and inclusivity and recognize the importance of clear and inclusive communication in our recruitment practices.

We are committed to doing better and will implement more thorough verification procedures in the future to avoid such mistakes.

We again apologise for this error and look forward to receiving applications from all qualified members of Bulawayo and surrounding areas.

We are confident that we will find the perfect candidate for our team.