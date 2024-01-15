Prophetess, Prophet Clash In Front Of Congregants

She demanded her vehicle as Chari’s bemused congregants looked on. She shouted:

Prophet what I want is my car only. Why did you block me; is that your character? You are not ashamed to stand in front of this congregation to preach when you are a crook? Ityai Mwari prophet, musavemunyengeri.

Chari’s bouncers held back Hadassah as his church members started to get involved in the altercation. Chari shouted back at Hadassah:

Ndinokunyudza wazvinzwa, ndinonzi Evidence ini. Ndinokurovai mese, pachechi pangu pamuri pano apa.

Chari, however, later begged Hadassah for forgiveness for disappearing with her vehicle.

Eventually, Chari was escorted to a getaway vehicle by his bouncers, and he pleaded with the driver to allow Caroline and her parents into the car for a private meeting for reconciliation.

The two reportedly agreed to settle their differences on Monday (15 January) in Mvuma where Hadassah’s parents live.

In recent years, countless pastors have emerged in Zimbabwe claiming to be prophets and prophetesses, invariably preaching the Prosperity Gospel.

Prosperity Gospel preachers claim that faith, positive speech, and donations to religious causes will increase one’s material wealth.

Given Zimbabwe’s perennial socio-economic challenges, the Prosperity Gospel has been embraced by many Christians as a gateway to a life of abundance.

However, Prosperity Gospel preachers have been accused of manipulating congregants into contributing money towards the church for their selfish benefits, by promising them huge rewards for tithing and giving offerings.

