Two Armed Robbers Who Raided A General Dealer Jailed 10 Years Each
Two armed robbers who pounced on a General Dealer shop in Bulilimamangwe on 08 January this year have been sentenced to ten years in jail each.
The robbers, Clement Ndlovu (20) and Mduduzi Ndlovu (28) posed as genuine customers at Siyazama General Dealer by buying some refreshments before they attacked the shopkeeper and stole US$30.00 cash, a laptop, two cellphones and a speaker box.
The arrest, prosecution, conviction and sentencing of the two suspects was confirmed by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi this Monday. He said:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Clement Ndlovu (20) and Mduduzi Ndlovu (28) in connection with a case of robbery which occurred on 08th January 2024 at Siyazama General Dealer, Matopos Research Station, Matobo, Bulilimamangwe.
The suspects approached the shopkeeper and bought refreshments after posing as genuine customers. They went on to attack the shopkeeper before stealing US$30.00 cash, a laptop, two cellphones and a speaker box.
The Police swiftly attended the scene after the shopkeeper had made a report and tracked the suspects to Insukamini Power Station Figtree, where they were arrested.
The arrest led to the recovery of all stolen items and a Star Eibar Espania S.A Pistol 9 mm calibre.
The suspects have since appeared at Plumtree Regional Court where they were convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.
Members of the public are urged to be alert and report all criminal acts at any nearest Police Station for swift action by the Police.
Asst Comm Nyathi reiterated that the ZRP will ensure that the law will take its course on criminals without fear or favour.
More: Pindula News