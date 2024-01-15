Two Armed Robbers Who Raided A General Dealer Jailed 10 Years Each

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Clement Ndlovu (20) and Mduduzi Ndlovu (28) in connection with a case of robbery which occurred on 08th January 2024 at Siyazama General Dealer, Matopos Research Station, Matobo, Bulilimamangwe.

The suspects approached the shopkeeper and bought refreshments after posing as genuine customers. They went on to attack the shopkeeper before stealing US$30.00 cash, a laptop, two cellphones and a speaker box.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

The Police swiftly attended the scene after the shopkeeper had made a report and tracked the suspects to Insukamini Power Station Figtree, where they were arrested.

The arrest led to the recovery of all stolen items and a Star Eibar Espania S.A Pistol 9 mm calibre.

The suspects have since appeared at Plumtree Regional Court where they were convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

Members of the public are urged to be alert and report all criminal acts at any nearest Police Station for swift action by the Police.