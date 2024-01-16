18 Chivhu Illegal Settlers Sentenced

7 minutes ago Tue, 16 Jan 2024 10:35:20 GMT

Eighteen villagers from Chivhu who settled on Dagbreck Farm have been sentenced to eight months in prison each, by Magistrate Sharon Nxongo.

The Mirror reported that the villagers had settled on the farm without authority from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development.

However, the magistrate commuted the sentence to 140 hours of community service at different Government departments including Chivhu Magistrates Court, Runyararo Primary School and ZRP Chivhu.

