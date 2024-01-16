Eight Men Flog Villager To Death In Revenge Mission

The suspects and the victim had previously been embroiled in an argument during a beer-drinking spree at White Wash Mine, Pondorosa, Mhangura.

One of the suspects, only identified as Divine, hit the victim with a stone on the head. The victim died upon admission at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

The suspects and their five accomplices who are still at large, took turns to assault the victim, Learnmore Nhembe (23) with a sjambok, hands and feet indiscriminately all over the body.

Police in Mhangura have arrested Tatenda Mifiko (23), Simbarashe Gwararaoma (18) and Tonderai Mhonda (28) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at White Wash Shopping Centre.

Last month, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi expressed concern over the increasing number of murder cases. He said:

Violent crimes in society are on the increase due to several factors such as infidelity and perpetrators use machetes and other dangerous weapons.

The rise in cases of murder is worrisome hence the need to value life. We want to ensure that lives are protected, and we cannot have a nation where people slaughter each other like chickens over issues that can be resolved amicably.

There are several organisations and even community leaders that can be approached in resolving disputes.

Where there are disputes and conflicts, even within families, people are always free to approach the police, the church, and community leaders.

We have also noticed that most murder victims in Bulawayo are people who would have left beer gardens very late.

As the police, we urge all beer-drinking outlets and business communities to operate within the law and adhere to stipulated times.