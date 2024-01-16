I'm In Charge Of War Veterans Association - Mutsvangwa

I want to add something concerning my ministry and my organisation the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association where I am the chairperson. We are going to have a congress as soon as our President Emmerson Mnangagwa is back on leave, who is our patron. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v We see an effort by the Johnny-come-lately; they want to snatch our name, so why can’t they start their own thing? We are seeing some people who are impostors saying they are from the ZNLWVA. ZANU PF is our DNA as war veterans and we want to thank President Emmerson Mnangagwa for restoring our ministry.

However, in a Press statement over the weekend, the splinter group, led by Mathibela, said Mutsvangwa’s tenure had expired. It said:

It is important to note that Ambassador Mutsvangwa ceased to be chairman of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) on November 5, 2019, as his first five-year tenure had come to an end. Therefore, any statements or actions taken by him after that date are not representative of the official position of ZNLWVA. On October 7, 2023, an extraordinary congress was held during which a new executive, led by Andrease Ethan Mathibela was elected into office. This new executive is currently responsible for leading ZNLWVA and making decisions on behalf of the association.

Any information or statements concerning the ZNLWVA should be sought from the current executive.

ZANU PF information director Farai Marapira told NewsDay that ZNLWVA was an affiliate of the ruling party and dismissed reports that the organisation was divided. He said:

War veterans are an affiliate of ZANU PF, there are just a few who have joined a former Rhodesian soldier who has not repented and this cannot cause division in ZANU PF because of someone who is simply lost.

The ZNLWVA was formed to represent and advocate for the welfare and rights of veterans of the country’s struggle for independence.

Since its formation in 1990, ZNLWVA has been influential in Zimbabwean politics and has historically supported ZANU-PF.

It has played a significant role in the country’s political landscape, including mobilising support for the ruling party and participating in election campaigns.

