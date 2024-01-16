Jose Mourinho Sacked By AS Roma Amid Poor Run Of Form In Serie A

The Portuguese leaves the club five points off Serie A’s final Champions League qualifying spot and last week were knocked out of the Coppa Italia by city rivals Lazio.

AS Roma owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin thanked Mourinho “for the passion and commitment he has shown” as boss. They added in a statement:

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

We will always have great memories of his stewardship, but we believe that, in the best interests of the club, immediate change is necessary.

Roma’s league form had collapsed, with just one win in their previous five matches.

Mourinho received a second successive red card in the Lazio loss, and in the next game, lost 3-1 to AC Milan in the league on Sunday which led to his dismissal.

His contract was due to expire at the end of the current season.

Mourinho has previously managed Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Tottenham.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment