Mthuli Says Treasury To Avail ZWL$100 Billion To Combat El Nino Impact

7 minutes ago Tue, 16 Jan 2024 14:08:13 GMT

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Mthuli Ncube has said ZWL$100 billion will be availed to deal with the consequences of the El Nino which the country is currently experiencing.

El Nino has negatively impacted the 2023/24 summer cropping season, threatening food security in the country.

Business Times reported Ncube as saying the budget has allocated ZWL$100 billion for grains to enable people to cope with the effects of the looming food shortages. Said Ncube:

