No Democracy In CCC, Says Owen Ncube
The Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs Owen “Mudha” Ncube said that the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is not a democratic institution, but rather a one-man band.
Addressing ZANU PF party supporters during a campaign rally in Mbizo, Kwekwe, Ncube distanced the ruling party from the recall of CCC candidates by Sengezo Tshabangu. Said Ncube:
CCC councillors were removed by CCC interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu and not ZANU PF, the reason being that CCC leader Nelson Chamisa imposed his councillors.Feedback
This means there is no democracy in CCC. The opposition party is a one-man band, a party without a constitution, no ideology and no structures.
They are sell-outs just to impress Western countries — America and Britain.
Tshabangu is a CCC activist who has recalled dozens of the party’s MPs and councillors since the August 2023 general elections, claiming that they had ceased to be members of the political outfit.
Ncube accused the CCC, which controls the majority of urban local authorities, of failing to deliver services to residents. He added:
On February 3 we will put an end to this failure to run urban councils by voting for leaders who know what they are supposed to do.
Three wards in Kwekwe were left vacant following Tsabangu’s recalls in December last year.
Tshabangu claims to be CCC’s interim secretary-general but the party’s leader Nelson Chamisa and his allies say such a position doesn’t exist in the opposition party.
More: Pindula News
