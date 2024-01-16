No Democracy In CCC, Says Owen Ncube

This means there is no democracy in CCC. The opposition party is a one-man band, a party without a constitution, no ideology and no structures.

They are sell-outs just to impress Western countries — America and Britain.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Tshabangu is a CCC activist who has recalled dozens of the party’s MPs and councillors since the August 2023 general elections, claiming that they had ceased to be members of the political outfit.

Ncube accused the CCC, which controls the majority of urban local authorities, of failing to deliver services to residents. He added:

On February 3 we will put an end to this failure to run urban councils by voting for leaders who know what they are supposed to do.

Three wards in Kwekwe were left vacant following Tsabangu’s recalls in December last year.

Tshabangu claims to be CCC’s interim secretary-general but the party’s leader Nelson Chamisa and his allies say such a position doesn’t exist in the opposition party.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment