Red Cross Responds To Cholera Outbreak In Chiredzi

7 minutes ago Tue, 16 Jan 2024 07:44:22 GMT

The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) says it is supporting the Ministry of Health and Childcare in its response to the cholera outbreak in Chiredzi District, which is among the country’s cholera hotspots.

Chiredzi had recorded 45 new suspected cholera cases as of last Sunday, placing a huge strain on an already weak healthcare system.

ZRCS secretary-general Elias Hwenga told NewsDay that they have set up a cholera treatment centre (CTC) in the district. He said:

