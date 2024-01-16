Red Cross Responds To Cholera Outbreak In Chiredzi
The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) says it is supporting the Ministry of Health and Childcare in its response to the cholera outbreak in Chiredzi District, which is among the country’s cholera hotspots.
Chiredzi had recorded 45 new suspected cholera cases as of last Sunday, placing a huge strain on an already weak healthcare system.
ZRCS secretary-general Elias Hwenga told NewsDay that they have set up a cholera treatment centre (CTC) in the district. He said:
The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society in support of the Health and Child Care Ministry’s cholera outbreak response in Chiredzi has set up a cholera treatment centre [CTC)] as cases spike in the district.
We have also established a community oral rehydration point to deal with moderate cases, easing pressure on the CTC and other health facilities.
Hwenga revealed that ZRCS, in collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has launched an emergency appeal to intervene. He said:
The emergency appeal focuses on critical areas, including the prevention and control of the cholera spread, improved case management, and the enhancement of water and sanitation facilities.
The appeal also underscores the importance of community engagement, accountability, and inclusivity in providing a holistic response to the diverse needs of affected communities.
According to the Ministry of Health and Childcare, as of Sunday, 14 January, a cumulative total of 18 100 suspected cholera cases, 68 laboratory-confirmed deaths, 323 suspected cholera deaths 2 065 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported across the country.
