Retail Workers Want To Be Exempted From Paying Income Tax

They say US$100 is tax-free, and then what can we do with US$100? Our proposal is very simple, we are saying if the government wants to tax its citizens the tax should start from a living wage where I get something that is above the basic.

If we calculate our basics and they come to US$300-400 that should be taxed, but if I am left with US$100 and you tax that automatically I cannot even pay my rent.

So that is the concern, the minimum wage should be raised and the tax bracket should also be raised. The minimum wage should not even be taxed.

Mafundu said tuckshops and unregistered traders were benefiting from the current situation by not paying their workers a living wage and demanded that they comply.

He also urged the National Employment Council (NEC) of the commercial sector to implement the new section 56 of the Labour Act [Chapter 28:10] and allow other unions with membership to negotiate for their members saying workers in the sector.

