ZBC Journalist Hector Murombedzi Has Died

He joined ZBC in 1997 as a camera person before he was assigned to be sub-editor on the radio news on the English desk.

Murombedzi later joined the reporters’ pool where he was appointed Mashonaland Central Province Bureau Chief.

He then retraced his footsteps to the Radio News Desk as Sub-Editor, a position he held until his death.

Mourners were gathered at House Number 5-27th Crescent, Warren Park 1, Harare.

Murombedzi is survived by his wife Joyce and two children.

