Zimbabwe Suspends Potato Imports From South Africa
Zimbabwe has suspended the importation of potatoes and related products from South Africa after a pepper ringspot virus was detected in potato cultivars in its neighbour, reported ZBC News.
The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Obert Jiri said that the suspension of potato imports from South Africa is meant to protect local farmers. He said:
We received a report of a new virus in South Africa called paper ring sport virus which is affecting potatoes in South Africa, we are really on the watch because that might also affect our potatoes and potato farmers.Feedback
We will restrict from now the importation of potatoes so we can protect our farmers from the ringspot virus as we do further assessments.
He said the suspension is in line with the Plant Pest and Disease Act Chapter 19.08.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Late last month the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) announced that Pepper ringspot virus (PEPRSV) had been detected in various Provinces of South Africa including in October 2022 in a commercial potato planting in Polokwane, Capricorn District Municipality, Limpopo Province.
PEPRSV is primarily transmitted by nematodes, which are microscopic worm-like organisms found in soil.
These nematodes feed on the roots of infected plants and can transmit the virus to healthy plants.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals