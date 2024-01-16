Zimbabwe Suspends Potato Imports From South Africa

We will restrict from now the importation of potatoes so we can protect our farmers from the ringspot virus as we do further assessments.

He said the suspension is in line with the Plant Pest and Disease Act Chapter 19.08.

Late last month the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) announced that Pepper ringspot virus (PEPRSV) had been detected in various Provinces of South Africa including in October 2022 in a commercial potato planting in Polokwane, Capricorn District Municipality, Limpopo Province.

PEPRSV is primarily transmitted by nematodes, which are microscopic worm-like organisms found in soil.

These nematodes feed on the roots of infected plants and can transmit the virus to healthy plants.

