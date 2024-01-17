23 Cattle Die On Spot After Drinking Water Near A Gold Ore Leaching Plant
Twenty-three cattle died in Rixton Village, Mhangura, Zimbabwe on January 13, 2024, likely due to cyanide poisoning. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating the incident. According to a statement seen by Pindula News, the police said the cattle died immediately after drinking water from a stream near a gold ore leaching plant. Read the statement:
Police in Mhangura are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of 23 cattle due to suspected cyanide poisoning which occurred on 13/01/24 at Rixton Village 4. The cattle died on the spot after drinking water from a stream near a gold ore leaching plant.
Cattle have great importance in Zimbabwe and Africa as a symbol of wealth. Losing 23 cattle, as happened in this incident, is a significant loss for both the individuals affected and the entire nation. Cattle are valuable assets that contribute to the national herd, so losing them means losing a substantial amount of wealth. It is a loss that impacts not only the immediate owners but also the wider community and the country as a whole.
This incident raises concerns about the discharge of water contaminated with harmful substances into rivers by gold miners, which poses risks to both humans and animals.
The case is not the first one of its nature. In March 2022, a Chinese-owned gold mine near Karoi reportedly spilt cyanide-laced slimes into the Angwa River, resulting in the death of fish and endangering the lives of villagers downstream. In July of the same year, it was reported that gold miners in Mudzi and Nyanga were releasing water containing poisonous substances, including cyanide and mercury, into rivers. This pollution caused the death of livestock and potential health complications for villagers. Kunyu Mining (Pvt) Ltd, a Chinese-owned company, was specifically highlighted as a major polluter, discharging waste into the Nyamombe River.
The pollution of rivers in Manicaland became so widespread that neighbouring Mozambique lodged a formal complaint with Zimbabwean authorities.