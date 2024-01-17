23 Cattle Die On Spot After Drinking Water Near A Gold Ore Leaching Plant

6 minutes ago Wed, 17 Jan 2024 17:55:01 GMT

Twenty-three cattle died in Rixton Village, Mhangura, Zimbabwe on January 13, 2024, likely due to cyanide poisoning. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating the incident. According to a statement seen by Pindula News, the police said the cattle died immediately after drinking water from a stream near a gold ore leaching plant. Read the statement:

Cattle have great importance in Zimbabwe and Africa as a symbol of wealth. Losing 23 cattle, as happened in this incident, is a significant loss for both the individuals affected and the entire nation. Cattle are valuable assets that contribute to the national herd, so losing them means losing a substantial amount of wealth. It is a loss that impacts not only the immediate owners but also the wider community and the country as a whole.

