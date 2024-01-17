Police Has Blocked Solidarity March For Detained Opposition Political Activist Job Sikhala

4 minutes ago Wed, 17 Jan 2024 06:03:49 GMT

Zimbabwean police blocked a solidarity march that was planned to show support for detained opposition political activist Job Sikhala. The march was scheduled to take place in Lupane, Matabeleland North province, on January 17, 2024 (today). Thembakuye Moyo, the organiser of the Job Sikhala Solidarity Council, was called by the police to attend a meeting in Bulawayo, but upon arrival, he was informed that he was late.

In anticipation of “Freeday Day” on January 24, 2024, civic groups are coordinating prayers and fasting in support of Sikhala. Some individuals see the ban on the march as another instance of the ZANU PF government’s use of authoritarian policing methods reminiscent of the colonial era.

Sikhala has been in jail since June 14, 2022, on charges of inciting public violence during the funeral of Moreblessing Ali, a CCC activist who was murdered. Sikhala firmly denies these allegations, considering them to be false charges. Pius Jamba, a ZANU PF activist who was convicted of killing Moreblessing Ali, has already been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Read a police letter on the march:

