Police Has Blocked Solidarity March For Detained Opposition Political Activist Job Sikhala
Zimbabwean police blocked a solidarity march that was planned to show support for detained opposition political activist Job Sikhala. The march was scheduled to take place in Lupane, Matabeleland North province, on January 17, 2024 (today). Thembakuye Moyo, the organiser of the Job Sikhala Solidarity Council, was called by the police to attend a meeting in Bulawayo, but upon arrival, he was informed that he was late.
In anticipation of “Freeday Day” on January 24, 2024, civic groups are coordinating prayers and fasting in support of Sikhala. Some individuals see the ban on the march as another instance of the ZANU PF government’s use of authoritarian policing methods reminiscent of the colonial era.
Sikhala has been in jail since June 14, 2022, on charges of inciting public violence during the funeral of Moreblessing Ali, a CCC activist who was murdered. Sikhala firmly denies these allegations, considering them to be false charges. Pius Jamba, a ZANU PF activist who was convicted of killing Moreblessing Ali, has already been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Read a police letter on the march:
The Convenor
Moyo Thembakhuye
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Job Sikhola Solidarity Council
MATABELELAND NORTH PROVINCE NOTICE OF INTENTION TO HOLD A SOLIDARITY RALLY ON THE 17TH DAY OF JANUARY 2024. SECTION 7(1)(b) AND 7(2)(a-g) OF MOPA ACT CHAPTER 11:23.
Reference is made to your application which we received on 4 January 2024.
YOU have not been cleared to hold a solidarity rally for Job Sikhala on the intended date 17/01/24 at Lupane Local Board Community Hall in Lupane due to the following reasons;
a) It does not comply with the requirements of Section 6(1) and (2) of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act Chapter 11; 23 as indicated in our lost correspondence.
b) You did not turn up for the consultation meeting which was scheduled on January 2024 at ZRP Lupane District Headquarters as required by Section 8 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act Chapter 11, 23.
Yours faithfully
M. TANDABANTU Superintendent
Acting Officer Commanding Police LUPANE DISTRICT
Yesterday, Sikhala attended court for one of his many cases related to inciting violence during the July 31, 2020, anti-government protests. While he has been cleared of some charges, he is still in prison because other cases are still unresolved.