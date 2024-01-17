6 minutes ago Wed, 17 Jan 2024 13:58:47 GMT

Samuel Eto’o has said he is baffled by South Africa’s performance on international platforms including the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The Cameroonian who is a former professional football player who played for top clubs like Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Chelsea, wonders why the South African national team, known as Bafana Bafana, consistently underperforms in the tournament. Eto’o believes that the South African League (PSL) is well-organised and one of the best in Africa, so he doesn’t understand why the national team doesn’t perform better. He told IOL:

I am baffled as to why Bafana Bafana have constantly underperformed at the Africa Cup of Nations. The South African League (PSL) is well-organised and one of the best in Africa, so I do not understand why the national team is not that good.

Some people have suggested that the poor performance of Bafana Bafana could be attributed to the management of the football association, which is led by the ANC Mayor, a political party that is considered corrupt and inefficient. Others argue that although the South African League is strong and competes in continental tournaments, it has many foreign players from countries like Zimbabwe, Malawi, Uganda, and even Brazil. When these foreign players return to their home countries, they strengthen their own national teams rather than South Africa’s. Despite this, some believe that the resources and organisation of the league should enable South Africa to have a stronger national squad.

