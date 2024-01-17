Sengezo Tshabangu: I'm The Only One Authorised To Effect Recalls Of CCC Officials
Sengezo Tshabangu, the disputed interim Secretary General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has asserted in a letter to Winston Chitando, the official from the Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing, that he is the sole party official authorized to carry out recalls of CCC officials. In a letter seen by Pindula News, Tshabangu emphasised that no other individual within the party has the authorisation to recall CCC officials. Read the letter dated 12 January 2024:
RE: UNAUTHORIZED AND UNLAWFUL RECALLS OF MEMBERS OF THE CITIZENS
COALITION FOR CHANGE.
The above matter refers.
We hereby advise that Sengezo Tshabangu, the Interim Secretary General of the Party is the only officer authorised to effect recalls and to communicate with public bodies for that purpose in terms of our party constitution previously lodged with your office.Feedback
Meanwhile, due to a High Court provisional order in case number HH652/23 the only official with the powers to effect recalls is interdicted from effecting any further recalls pending the finalisation of matters before the High Court where his authority is being challenged.
For that reason, we reiterate that there is no other party official with the authority to effect recalls. We ask that you have regard to the legal matters pending before the courts and our Constitution before acting on any purported letters of recall and rightly disregard such mischievous efforts.
Yours faithfully
SENGEZO TSHABANGU INTERIM SECRETARY GENERAL
This is happening amid reports that Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the CCC party, fired Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume and other councillors for alleged allegiance to Tshabangu.
