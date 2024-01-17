Sengezo Tshabangu: I'm The Only One Authorised To Effect Recalls Of CCC Officials

Meanwhile, due to a High Court provisional order in case number HH652/23 the only official with the powers to effect recalls is interdicted from effecting any further recalls pending the finalisation of matters before the High Court where his authority is being challenged.

For that reason, we reiterate that there is no other party official with the authority to effect recalls. We ask that you have regard to the legal matters pending before the courts and our Constitution before acting on any purported letters of recall and rightly disregard such mischievous efforts.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Yours faithfully

SENGEZO TSHABANGU INTERIM SECRETARY GENERAL

This is happening amid reports that Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the CCC party, fired Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume and other councillors for alleged allegiance to Tshabangu.

Tags

Leave a Comment