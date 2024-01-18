Africa's Third Aviation Accident 18 January 2024 : Jetways Airlines Cargo Plane Crashes In Somalia

5 minutes ago Thu, 18 Jan 2024 18:26:00 GMT

Africa has recorded a third aviation accident of the day 18 January 2024 after a Jetways Airlines Fokker 50 cargo plane crashed while landing in Ceelbarde, Somalia.

The aircraft was carrying humanitarian aid on behalf of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) to the people of that district from Aden Adde Airport in Mogadishu. One of the pilots lost their life, and the co-pilot sustained injuries. The plane ran off the runway and collided with a nearby house, causing irreparable damage. The accident was reportedly caused by a malfunction that prevented the plane’s landing gear from extending properly.

