Africa's Third Aviation Accident 18 January 2024 : Jetways Airlines Cargo Plane Crashes In Somalia
Africa has recorded a third aviation accident of the day 18 January 2024 after a Jetways Airlines Fokker 50 cargo plane crashed while landing in Ceelbarde, Somalia.
The aircraft was carrying humanitarian aid on behalf of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) to the people of that district from Aden Adde Airport in Mogadishu. One of the pilots lost their life, and the co-pilot sustained injuries. The plane ran off the runway and collided with a nearby house, causing irreparable damage. The accident was reportedly caused by a malfunction that prevented the plane’s landing gear from extending properly.
This came after another incident in which an Airlink plane skidded off the runway during a thunderstorm at Pemba Airport in Mozambique. The airline attributed the incident to the wet runway conditions. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries, but the plane aquaplaned off the runway.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
In another accident, an Ethiopian Airlines Dash 8-400 experienced a runway accident at Mekele Airport, Ethiopia. During landing, the landing gear collapsed, but fortunately, no injuries were reported, Airlive reported.