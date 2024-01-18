FBC Building Society Are Now Selling Townhouses In Glen Lorne, Harare And Zvishavane

FBC Glen Lorne Townhouses

FEATURES

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

• +/- 1/2 acre stand size

• Open plan lounge & fitted kitchen

• 4 spacious bedrooms

• Modern and high-end finishes

• Double carport

• Gated complex

• Communal borehole

• Title Deeds

• 2001 solar geyser

PRICE AND TERMS

USD Price (Incl. VAT): $375,000

Mortgage Deposit: 25%

Mortgage Tenor: 7%

The FBC Building Society also shared more information about their modern semi-detached cluster homes in Zvishavane Eastlea. They are three-bedroomed houses. They mentioned that the initiative is mainly for those living in the Diaspora. The price of these houses is US$65,217.00, with an additional US$9,783.00 for VAT. To purchase one of these houses, a mortgage deposit of US$19,313 is required. The monthly mortgage repayments are US$1,460, and the mortgage tenor is 5 years. The affordability of the houses is set at US$3,650.

Additionally, the FBC Building Society clarified that their houses in Kuwadzana are not available for sale. Instead, these houses are only for renting purposes.

So if you’re interested in any of the properties, you can reach out to the FBC Building Society sales team on

Cell Numbers: +263 772 744 111/ +263 775 196 610 / +263 772900769

Direct Lines: +263-242- 772732 / 757 904 / 772731

Email: charity.togara@fbc.co.zw / morris.shumba@fbc.co.zw petros.mapfumo@fbc.co.zw

FBC Building Society is a Registered Building Society.

Tags

Leave a Comment