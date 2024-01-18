FBC Building Society Are Now Selling Townhouses In Glen Lorne, Harare And Zvishavane
The FBC Building Society has announced they are now selling townhouses in Glen Lorne, Harare and Zvishavane. The Glen Lorne houses are located in a gated complex, offering contemporary living at its best. The features of these townhouses include spacious bedrooms, an open-plan lounge and fitted kitchen, high-end finishes, a double carport, and access to a communal borehole.
In a statement seen by Pindula News, the financial institution said the price for these townhouses is $375,000, including VAT. To purchase, a mortgage deposit of 25% is required, with a mortgage tenor of 7 years. Read the statement:
Great News! The FBC Building Society Glen Lorne townhouses are now selling. You can embrace contemporary living at its finest with our modern houses in an exclusively gated complex. Don’t wait – contact our sales team to learn more about this exciting new opportunity!Feedback
FBC Glen Lorne Townhouses
FEATURES
• +/- 1/2 acre stand size
• Open plan lounge & fitted kitchen
• 4 spacious bedrooms
• Modern and high-end finishes
• Double carport
• Gated complex
• Communal borehole
• Title Deeds
• 2001 solar geyser
PRICE AND TERMS
USD Price (Incl. VAT): $375,000
Mortgage Deposit: 25%
Mortgage Tenor: 7%
The FBC Building Society also shared more information about their modern semi-detached cluster homes in Zvishavane Eastlea. They are three-bedroomed houses. They mentioned that the initiative is mainly for those living in the Diaspora. The price of these houses is US$65,217.00, with an additional US$9,783.00 for VAT. To purchase one of these houses, a mortgage deposit of US$19,313 is required. The monthly mortgage repayments are US$1,460, and the mortgage tenor is 5 years. The affordability of the houses is set at US$3,650.
Additionally, the FBC Building Society clarified that their houses in Kuwadzana are not available for sale. Instead, these houses are only for renting purposes.
So if you’re interested in any of the properties, you can reach out to the FBC Building Society sales team on
- Cell Numbers: +263 772 744 111/ +263 775 196 610 / +263 772900769
- Direct Lines: +263-242- 772732 / 757 904 / 772731
- Email: charity.togara@fbc.co.zw / morris.shumba@fbc.co.zw petros.mapfumo@fbc.co.zw
FBC Building Society is a Registered Building Society.
