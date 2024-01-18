Zimbabwe's Health Ministry Gives Update On Cholera Outbreak

9 minutes ago Thu, 18 Jan 2024 10:58:56 GMT

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has released an update on the cholera outbreak in Zimbabwe, revealing that as of January 17, 2024, there have been over 2,200 confirmed cases of cholera in the country. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the Ministry also mentioned that at least 70 people have lost their lives due to this waterborne disease. Read the statement:

As at 17 January 2024, Zimbabwe had 18 865 suspected Cholera cases, 2 223 confirmed cases, 18 137 recoveries and 71 confirmed deaths and 336 suspected deaths.

To combat the spread of cholera, the government has implemented several measures. They have imposed restrictions, including a ban on food at funerals, to prevent further transmission of the disease. Additionally, cholera treatment camps have been established in various areas across the country. The government has also intensified surveillance efforts and engaged local leaders and village health workers in active case detection.

Feedback