FULL TEXT: Police "Arrest Samuel Honde In Macheke For Kidnapping 25 David Livingstone Primary Learners"

Investigations by the Police established that the suspect had parked the vehicle after it had ran out of fuel. It was established that the suspect was contracted by various parents, since 2016, to ferry learners to and from David Livingstone Primary School to their homes in greater Harare. On 18th January 2024 at around 1300 hours, the suspect picked 25 learners (14 girls and 11 boys) at the school and drove towards Macheke instead of driving the learners to their respective homes in Kuwadzana and surrounding areas.

The learners have since been reunited with their parents after they were referred to Marondera Provincial Hospital for medical examination.

Investigations are in progress to establish the motive behind the kidnapping.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns parents and guardians to ensure their representatives are present as children are picked to and from school by contracted transporters. The representatives will assist to monitor the movement of the hired transporters.

