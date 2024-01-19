FULL TEXT: Police "Arrest Samuel Honde In Macheke For Kidnapping 25 David Livingstone Primary Learners"
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested Samuel Honde on allegations of kidnapping 25 learners from David Livingstone Primary School learners. Honde who is a driver of a commuter omnibus that picks the learners to and from school, picked the learners around 1 pm yesterday, as usual. He was destined from Kuwadzana but drove along Harare-Mutare road until the vehicle ran out of fuel in Macheke, some 91 kilometres outside Harare. In a police report seen by Pindula News, the police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations are in progress to establish the motive behind the kidnapping. Read the statement:
ARREST OF SAMUEL HONDE IN MACHEKE FOR KIDNAPPING 25 LEARNERS AT DAVID LIVINGSTONE PRIMARY
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Samuel Honde (60) at the 103-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road, Macheke for kidnapping 25 learners at David Livingstone Primary School on 18th January 2024.
The arrest follows a tip-off received by ZRP Macheke from a passer-by that there was a Nissan Caravan kombi registration number, AFN 0198, with children on board parked by the road side. The informant suspected foul play as some of the children were crying.Feedback
Investigations by the Police established that the suspect had parked the vehicle after it had ran out of fuel. It was established that the suspect was contracted by various parents, since 2016, to ferry learners to and from David Livingstone Primary School to their homes in greater Harare. On 18th January 2024 at around 1300 hours, the suspect picked 25 learners (14 girls and 11 boys) at the school and drove towards Macheke instead of driving the learners to their respective homes in Kuwadzana and surrounding areas.
The learners have since been reunited with their parents after they were referred to Marondera Provincial Hospital for medical examination.
Investigations are in progress to establish the motive behind the kidnapping.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns parents and guardians to ensure their representatives are present as children are picked to and from school by contracted transporters. The representatives will assist to monitor the movement of the hired transporters.
More Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals