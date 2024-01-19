Oliver Mtukudzi's Former Manager Watson Chidzomba, ZBC Producer Chirume Have Died

Another ZBC Official Dies

Julius Chirume, a producer at ZBC, has also passed away at the age of 36. ZBC announced his death, stating that Chirume died at Madokero Clinic on January 18, 2024. He joined ZBC in 2009 as a sports intern and later became a producer in the Kidznet section of the TV, News, and Current Affairs department.

Chirume’s death follows the recent burial of seasoned ZBC journalist Hector Murombedzi, who passed away on January 15, 2024, at Suburban Hospital in Harare at the age of 53. Murombedzi had a long career with ZBC, starting as a camera person in 1997 and serving in various roles, including as the Mashonaland Central Province Bureau Chief.

Mourners are currently gathering at House Number 5-27th Crescent, Warren Park 1, Harare, to pay their respects to the late Murombedzi. He is survived by his wife Joyce and two children.

