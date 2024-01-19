Oliver Mtukudzi's Former Manager Watson Chidzomba, ZBC Producer Chirume Have Died
Watson Chidzomba, a former manager of the late African music icon Oliver Mtukudzi, has passed away. He died at a private hospital in Norton on Thursday afternoon. Chidzomba’s son, Watson Chidzomba Junior, also known as Jay Watta, confirmed the sad news. While not revealing the exact cause of death, Chidzomba Junior mentioned that his father had been admitted to the hospital due to an ulcer. He told H-Metro:
I can confirm that my father is no more. He was complaining of an ulcer.
Watson Chidzomba Senior made significant contributions to the film industry. He played roles in various dramas and movies, including as a detective in ‘Zviri Mudendere,’ Baba Maidei alongside comedian Phillip Gadzikwa Mushangwe (Paraffin) in the 1990s, and Baba vaShingi in Nzungu Muriva.
Another ZBC Official Dies
Julius Chirume, a producer at ZBC, has also passed away at the age of 36. ZBC announced his death, stating that Chirume died at Madokero Clinic on January 18, 2024. He joined ZBC in 2009 as a sports intern and later became a producer in the Kidznet section of the TV, News, and Current Affairs department.
Chirume’s death follows the recent burial of seasoned ZBC journalist Hector Murombedzi, who passed away on January 15, 2024, at Suburban Hospital in Harare at the age of 53. Murombedzi had a long career with ZBC, starting as a camera person in 1997 and serving in various roles, including as the Mashonaland Central Province Bureau Chief.
Mourners are currently gathering at House Number 5-27th Crescent, Warren Park 1, Harare, to pay their respects to the late Murombedzi. He is survived by his wife Joyce and two children.