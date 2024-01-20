Appealing For Assistance: Helping A Form Four Learner Pursue Education
We have come across a heartfelt plea from a determined Form Four learner (name withheld to protect her identity), who is seeking support to continue her education at Mkhalipe Secondary School in Matebeleland South, Zimbabwe. The learner’s circumstances have made it challenging for her to pursue her studies, as she lacks the necessary funds for school fees, uniforms, and registration fees.
Her situation is particularly difficult due to her grandmother’s illness, which has forced her to seek treatment in South Africa, leaving her without a caretaker. As a result, she is unable to stay at her current location and has identified Mkhalipe Secondary School as a potential opportunity for her education. She will be staying with her relatives who are, unfortunately, unable to assist her in attending school.
She requires R940 to settle all her fees, which are broken down as follows:
- Tuition Fee: R540 / US$30
- Special Levy: R200 or equivalent
- Typek Bond Paper (1 Rim) and R150 or equivalent
- Registration Fee: R50
In addition to her regular school fees, the learner also needs money for exam registration. Last year, the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) set the fees for Ordinary Level exams at US$24 for candidates in public, local authority, and mission schools. Students in public schools had to pay 45 percent of the exam fees per subject, while the government covered the remaining 55 percent.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
The location of Mkhalipe Secondary School
The school is located in Gwanda South, Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. The school head, Mr Ezweni Ndhlovu can be contacted at +263773881614. The school is officially registered by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE). It is approximately 10 kilometres away from Manama High School, which is a boarding school and an even better option for the learner if adequate funds were available. However, her immediate need is to secure the means to enrol at Mkhalipe Secondary School.
Schools reopened on the 9th of January 2024 but she is yet to go to school as she is yet to secure the required fees.
We are reaching out to kind-hearted individuals, organisations, and philanthropists who are willing to extend a helping hand to the learner. By providing financial assistance for school fees, registration fees, and uniforms, you can make a significant impact on her education and future prospects.
If you are interested in helping the learner pursue her education, please reach out to the provided contact number: 0716118842.
Together, we can transform the learner’s educational journey and provide her with the opportunities she deserves. Let us join hands and ensure that no dreams go unfulfilled due to financial constraints. Your support can make a lasting impact on the life of a determined young learner, inspiring hope and paving the way for a brighter future.
More Pindula News
(+263734663246 – WhatsApp)