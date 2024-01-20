Appealing For Assistance: Helping A Form Four Learner Pursue Education

Tuition Fee: R540 / US$30 Special Levy: R200 or equivalent Typek Bond Paper (1 Rim) and R150 or equivalent Registration Fee: R50

In addition to her regular school fees, the learner also needs money for exam registration. Last year, the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) set the fees for Ordinary Level exams at US$24 for candidates in public, local authority, and mission schools. Students in public schools had to pay 45 percent of the exam fees per subject, while the government covered the remaining 55 percent.

The location of Mkhalipe Secondary School

The school is located in Gwanda South, Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. The school head, Mr Ezweni Ndhlovu can be contacted at +263773881614. The school is officially registered by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE). It is approximately 10 kilometres away from Manama High School, which is a boarding school and an even better option for the learner if adequate funds were available. However, her immediate need is to secure the means to enrol at Mkhalipe Secondary School.

Schools reopened on the 9th of January 2024 but she is yet to go to school as she is yet to secure the required fees.

We are reaching out to kind-hearted individuals, organisations, and philanthropists who are willing to extend a helping hand to the learner. By providing financial assistance for school fees, registration fees, and uniforms, you can make a significant impact on her education and future prospects.

If you are interested in helping the learner pursue her education, please reach out to the provided contact number: 0716118842.

Together, we can transform the learner’s educational journey and provide her with the opportunities she deserves. Let us join hands and ensure that no dreams go unfulfilled due to financial constraints. Your support can make a lasting impact on the life of a determined young learner, inspiring hope and paving the way for a brighter future.

(+263734663246 – WhatsApp)

