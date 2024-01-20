Zimbabwe's Opposition CCC Takes "Decisive" Action Amid Name Dispute And New Party Speculation

8 minutes ago Sat, 20 Jan 2024 07:19:26 GMT

The main opposition party in Zimbabwe, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has stated that it is taking decisive action to address a dispute over the party name. The party, led by Nelson Chamisa, has faced internal divisions, especially after the 2023 elections.

A dispute arose when Sengezo Tshabangu, the disputed interim Secretary General of CCC, started recalling party members from Parliament and councils, claiming they no longer belonged to the party. Some party officials, including Chamisa, have called Tshabangu an imposter, but they have yet to provide evidence to support their claims. This has led to a power struggle within the party, with some aligned with Chamisa accusing Tshabangu and his allies of hijacking the party.

In a statement from the CCC’s official account, the party emphasized that the CCC is more than just a name as it represents an idea cherished by the citizens. The party hinted at decisive and exciting steps ahead. Said the party:

