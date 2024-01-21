ZINARA Names Tollgates Along Premium Routes

SI 39 of 2009 spells out all the designated points along the national highways where tollgates may be established.

Some of these sites are gazetted but have not yet been established as tolling points or tollgates.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Meanwhile, the schedule of tollgates outlined in terms of SI 5 of 2024 identifies the tolling points along the premium roads but does not create or establish any new tollgates outside those specified in SI 39 of 2009.

For the avoidance of doubt, the operational tollgates along the premium routes are as follows:

Plumtree – Mutare Premium Route Tollgates

Figtree, Ntabazinduna, Gweru North, Gweru South, Kadoma, Norton, Goromonzi, Rusape and Mutare

Harare- Masvingo-Beitbridge Premium Route

Tollgates Skyline, Mushagashe, Chivi and Luthumba

Accordingly, no additional tollgates have been added to the current complement of tollgates on these and other routes.

Early this month, toll fees on premium routes were doubled. Light motor vehicles are now paying US$4 up from US$2 on all premium routes, minibuses paying US$6 up from US$3, heavy vehicles paying US$10 up from US$5 and haulage trucks US$20 up from US$10.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment