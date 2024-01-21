ZINARA Names Tollgates Along Premium Routes
The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) has said Statutory Instrument (SI) 5 of 2024 identifies the tolling points along the premium roads but does not create any new tollgates outside those specified in SI 39 of 2009.
In a public notice issued on 20 January 2024, ZINARA said the tollgates along the premium routes are Figtree, Ntabazinduna, Gweru North, Gweru South, Kadoma, Norton, Goromonzi, Rusape and Mutare as well as Skyline, Mushagashe, Chivi and Luthumba. Reads the notice:
Following the promulgation of SI 5 of 2024, there have been queries regarding the designation of tollgates and this statement serves to provide clarity to the issues raised by members of the public.Feedback
SI 39 of 2009 spells out all the designated points along the national highways where tollgates may be established.
Some of these sites are gazetted but have not yet been established as tolling points or tollgates.
Meanwhile, the schedule of tollgates outlined in terms of SI 5 of 2024 identifies the tolling points along the premium roads but does not create or establish any new tollgates outside those specified in SI 39 of 2009.
For the avoidance of doubt, the operational tollgates along the premium routes are as follows:
Plumtree – Mutare Premium Route Tollgates
Figtree, Ntabazinduna, Gweru North, Gweru South, Kadoma, Norton, Goromonzi, Rusape and Mutare
Harare- Masvingo-Beitbridge Premium Route
Tollgates Skyline, Mushagashe, Chivi and Luthumba
Accordingly, no additional tollgates have been added to the current complement of tollgates on these and other routes.
Early this month, toll fees on premium routes were doubled. Light motor vehicles are now paying US$4 up from US$2 on all premium routes, minibuses paying US$6 up from US$3, heavy vehicles paying US$10 up from US$5 and haulage trucks US$20 up from US$10.
