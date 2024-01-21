Man (27) Jailed 18 Years For Inserting Tongue Into Niece’s Privates

8 minutes ago Sun, 21 Jan 2024 07:34:02 GMT

A 27-year-old man from Marimbi Village, Seke District, Mashonaland East Province, has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for inserting his tongue into his 2-year-old niece’s privates.

The man whose identity is being concealed to protect the victim pleaded guilty to an aggravated indecent assault charge.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the man was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment, 3 of which were suspended on condition of good behaviour. The NPA said:

