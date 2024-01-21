Man (27) Jailed 18 Years For Inserting Tongue Into Niece’s Privates
A 27-year-old man from Marimbi Village, Seke District, Mashonaland East Province, has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for inserting his tongue into his 2-year-old niece’s privates.
The man whose identity is being concealed to protect the victim pleaded guilty to an aggravated indecent assault charge.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the man was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment, 3 of which were suspended on condition of good behaviour. The NPA said:
Brief facts are that on the 7th of January 2024, the complainant’s father caught the accused person red-handed inserting his tongue into the complainant’s private part.
The accused person is the brother of the complainant’s father. He had visited his brother’s residence.
The accused person pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment, 3 of which were suspended on condition of good behaviour.
Don’t trust even relatives with your children.
Early this year, President Mnangagwa used his powers under the Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) Act to gazette as the Statutory Instrument 2 of 2024 the Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) (Criminal Laws (Protection of Children and Young Persons)) Regulations, 2024.
Under the regulations, even asking a person under 18 to take part in sexual or indecent acts is an offence.
