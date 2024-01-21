Owen Ncube Tells Local Authorities To Stop Running Battles With Vendors

4 minutes ago Sun, 21 Jan 2024 11:20:50 GMT

Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Owen Ncube said that he was worried over the unending running battles between police and vendors.

Speaking during the first Midlands province clean-up campaign in 2024 at Mbizo vegetable market, Ncube said local authorities should come up with sound revenue collection strategies instead of engaging in running battles with vendors.

Ncube also castigated rogue municipal police and space barons who allegedly demanded bribes from vendors. He said (via New Ziana):

Feedback