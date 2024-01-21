Police Warn Book Pirates
Police in Bulawayo have warned textbook pirates and Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators particularly intercity buses and pirate taxis who continue to violate traffic rules and regulations in the city centre that the long arm of the law will catch up with them.
In a statement, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Bulawayo Province, Inspector Abednico Ncube, said that they have already arrested several people for selling pirated copies of textbooks. He said:
We warn those who are into printing books that are having copyright Act and are protected that as police we are not going to stop until people learn to buy their books from the registered retailers who then remit whatever is required to the writers.Feedback
The illegal reproduction of books, especially textbooks, is a growing problem in Zimbabwe and has led to a decline in earnings for publishers and writers.
Pirated books are sold on the streets at prices much lower than the original versions, making it difficult for publishers to compete.
The police have conducted raids on vendors selling counterfeit textbooks but the raids happen once in a while and as a result, the malpractice continues.
