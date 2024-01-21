Trio To Spend 14 Months In Prison For Unlawful Entry

Nyanzira stole the keys from his girlfriend and connived with Biziweki and Ngomayezi to break into the home and steal property worth US$2 699.

Morgen Nyanzira (26), Angeline Biziweki (32) and Brendah Ngomayezi (30) appeared at Chiredzi Magistrates’ Court facing charges of unlawful entry in aggravating circumstances.

The complaint decided to leave the keys to her property with her friend when she travelled for a holiday.

The complaint’s friend happened to be the accused 1’s girlfriend. The state proved that on the 6th of January 2024, the accused persons connived to steal from the complainant’s residence.

Accused 1 stole the complainant’s keys from his girlfriend who had been given the keys for safekeeping whilst the complainant was on holiday in Dubai.

The trio proceeded to the complainant’s house at 2 am, entered the house, broke into the complainant’s bedroom and stole property worth USD 2699 and went away. The matter was reported to the police.

Detectives received information that the three were selling various household goods, leading to the arrest of the three and the recovery of property worth USD 2249.

The accused persons pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 14 months in prison.