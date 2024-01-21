Woman (24) Sentenced To Five Years In Jail For Abortion

Allegations were that sometime in November 2023, some residents from Pumula South suburb stumbled upon a dog eating a human foetus.

They immediately reported the matter to the police.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

During investigations, it was reported that residents informed the police that Ncube was pregnant.

Acting from that tip-off police questioned Ndlovu but she denied having any involvement with the foetus.

Ndlovu was sent for a scan which revealed that her stomach had recently enlarged and contracted within a week, indicating the presence of a life within it.

Under the Termination of Pregnancy Act, pregnancies can only be terminated by a registered medical practitioner authorised by a court order.

If the pregnancy endangers the life of the woman and could result in permanent impairment to her physical health, when the pregnancy is a result of unlawful intercourse, or when the foetus is severely malformed, it can be terminated.

The Act also specifies that the termination of pregnancy must be carried out by a medical practitioner in a designated institution.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment