Woman Who Alleged Construction Company Sold Sewage Water To Residents Granted Bail

The court also ordered her not to interfere with witnesses as part of her bail conditions.

Pamberi is being charged with violating Section 164C of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23], which deals with cyber crimes.

According to this law, if someone uses a computer or information system to spread false information about a person to cause harm to them psychologically or economically, they can be charged with a criminal offence.

The punishment for this offence can be a fine or imprisonment for up to five years or both.

After the video went viral, Adela Construction Company issued a statement categorically denying the allegations. It said:

On or about the 15th of January 2024, a video was captured by a lady whose identity has not yet been established/disclosed. In the video, allegations were made to the effect that Adela Contracting (Private) Limited was extracting sewage water and distributing the same for purposes of profit to residents. The video captured the information of the company on the water bowser, as well as persons purporting to work for Adela.

This video was published on various social media platforms, namely WhatsApp and Facebook. As of the 16th of January 2024, certain news publications and tabloids had also circulated the video, specifically Zimeye and Doc Dave.

We wish to clarify to the public the following:

1. Adela Contracting is a reputable plant-hire company in Zimbabwe.

2. Our core business is the supply and hire of plant equipment.

3. We do not distribute water for purposes of profit to private individuals or corporates, and our company have never ventured into such business.

4. Adela Contracting was contracted by Runt Dutoit Property Developers, to supply plant and equipment for the purposes of road construction in the Kambanji area, Greystone Park, between Gaydon Drive and Maranzi.

5. In the area in which the video was taken runs a stream of fresh water that crosses Outspan Drive.

6. The mandate of the private company was the diversion of the stream and drainage of any surplus water that would interfere with the roadworks.

7. Due to the heavy rains that have been experienced over the past few weeks, a pool of rainwater had accumulated by stream which pool needed to be diverted.

8. The water bowser captured in the video was draining water from the pool to enable further development of the road.

9. The drained water was used for road compaction.

10. We would like to emphasize that this water is NOT sewage water.

11. Furthermore, the area itself does NOT have any sewer lines such that sewage water can be found in the locality.

12. For emphasis, the water collected in the video was NOT distributed to residents or any person whatsoever outside the locality.

13. ADELA CONTRACTING IS NOT AND HAS NEVER BEEN INVOLVED IN THE DISTRIBUTION OF WATER FOR PROFIT OR CONSUMPTION OR HOUSEHOLD USE.

The matter has been reported to the relevant authorities and efforts are underway to establish the source of this information.

We urge the public to desist from continued circulation of this alarmingly false and defamatory piece of information.