ZANU PF Parliamentary Candidate Says Foreign Medical Trips Must Be Banned
An aspiring Member of Parliament, Joseph Tshuma, who is the ZANU PF candidate for Tshabalala-Phelandaba in the upcoming 03 February by-elections, has said Government officials including President Emmerson Mnangagwa should be banned from going outside Zimbabwe for medical treatment.
Speaking during a media conference held in Bulawayo on Wednesday last week, Tshuma also criticised Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MPs for disrupting proceedings in Parliament regularly resulting in their ejection.
He dismissed claims that the ZANU PF-led government has neglected Matabeleland arguing that the region lacked representation. Said Tshuma (via the Southern Eye):
We have got Members of Parliament who have gone there to sit, not representing us. People think that if one goes to Parliament and speaks about issues you become anti-ZANU PF. ZANU PF is there for the people so that they get the best in their country.
I can dare you right now. If I go to Parliament, my first speech and first proposal is to ban all ministers and even the President himself, from going to seek medical treatment outside the country.
I want them to know that when they fall sick they must go to Mpilo or Parirenyatwa hospitals.
No one should go outside the country. Let’s all get treated here, that is how you get your country fixed.
I am not being anti-ZANU PF by saying that we want functional health systems.
Zimbabwe’s political and business elites generally seek medical assistance at foreign hospitals due to the country’s dilapidated healthcare delivery system characterised by an acute shortage of basic medicines.
