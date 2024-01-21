ZANU PF Parliamentary Candidate Says Foreign Medical Trips Must Be Banned

We have got Members of Parliament who have gone there to sit, not representing us. People think that if one goes to Parliament and speaks about issues you become anti-ZANU PF. ZANU PF is there for the people so that they get the best in their country.

I can dare you right now. If I go to Parliament, my first speech and first proposal is to ban all ministers and even the President himself, from going to seek medical treatment outside the country.

I want them to know that when they fall sick they must go to Mpilo or Parirenyatwa hospitals.

No one should go outside the country. Let’s all get treated here, that is how you get your country fixed.

I am not being anti-ZANU PF by saying that we want functional health systems.