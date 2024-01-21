Zhombe Teacher Killed, Face Skinned, Eyes And Ears Cut Off

The body was found with missing eyes, ears and nose. The head was skinned with an unknown sharp object.

The victim was last seen on 18/01/24 at around 1600 hours after knocking off duty.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Chief Gwesela told the Chronicle that there is a strong suspicion that the murder was ritualistic. He said:

This is unheard of, we have never witnessed such a thing in this community. We can only suspect that this was for ritual purposes.

A ritual murder refers to the intentional act of taking a person’s life as part of a religious, spiritual, or ceremonial practice.

In Zimbabwe, one of the high-profile ritual killings was that of Tapiwa Makore who was murdered by his uncle and his herdsman to boost a cabbage business.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment