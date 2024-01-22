10% Tollgate Fees Resident Discounts Gazetted

Those staying within a 10km radius of a toll gate on a premium road will be discounted US$20 of the US$200 monthly fee they are currently paying.

People who qualify for the discounts shall be issued with a residential discount exemption certificate. S.I. 5 of 2024 reads in part:

A holder of a residential discount exemption certificate shall only be entitled to a maximum of two passages per day on the certificate.

The new regulations also exempt vehicles belonging to members of the ZINARA Board for the duration of their appointment and any other institution or persons as may be approved by ZINARA provided that vehicles exempted under the provision shall not exceed two vehicles per such institution or person.

The discounts are with effect from the beginning of this month.

Premium tollgates are Figtree, Ntabazinduna, Gweru North, Gweru South, Kadoma, Norton, Goromonzi, Rusape and Mutare on the Plumtree – Mutare route, and Skyline, Mushagashe, Chivi and Luthumba on the Harare- Masvingo-Beitbridge route.

