Chamisa Accuses Unnamed Comrades Of Selling Out To ZANU PF

Former ZANU PF activist, Setfree Mafukidze warned Chamisa that the “traitors” could be some of his colleagues he has worked with for many years and the younger ones whom he keeps close. He said:

What you should know my brother @nelsonchamisa is that the sellouts among you are not newly recruited sellouts, they are those you have been with for decades and even the younger ones whom you also trust and keep close to.

This l will always say, you have too many snakes around you so much that those you actually think are the snakes are the very people who are honest while the real snakes stay very close to you to feed you with loads of lies about those you then end up suspecting.

Zimbabwe’s State Security is very good at playing these games. They have people very close to you, unfortunately, this is why no matter how much you are ambiguous they end up knowing everything you are planning.

Right now they already know your next move, you need to do something about who you plan things with or else you will go in circles for a very long time.