Two Soldiers Jailed 9 Years Each For Illegal Possession Of Ivory

Allegations were that on 02 April 2021, detectives from CID Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit Harare received information that two men were looking for potential buyers of elephant tusks.

Detectives contacted Nduna who led them to the suspects. Upon meeting with the detectives, Minesi and Nyandoro said they had elephant tusks that they intended to sell for US$40 per kilogramme.

The two soldiers said they had hidden the ivory in Mukuvisi River near Brooks Drive, Hillside, Harare.

They then led detectives to Mukuvisi River where the ivory was retrieved.

Upon seeing the ivory, the detectives identified themselves as CID Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit members.

Minesi and Nyandoro failed to produce any licence or permit that authorised them to possess the ivory, leading to their arrest.

Mandy Chigumira prosecuted.

More: Pindula News

