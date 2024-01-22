Pindula|Search Pindula
ZIMSEC 2023 O' Level Results To Be Released Today, 22 January

6 minutes agoMon, 22 Jan 2024 08:06:05 GMT
ZIMSEC 2023 O' Level Results To Be Released Today, 22 January

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has announced that it will release the 2023 Ordinary Level results this Monday, 21 January at midday.

In a statement posted on X, ZIMSEC said board chairman Professor Eddie Mwenje will release the results today. It said:

ZIMSEC 2023 Ordinary level results are set to be released by the ZIMSEC Board chairperson at 1200hrs today.

ZIMSEC released the 2023 results for Advanced Level examinations on 12 January. ZIMSEC recorded a 94.60% national pass rate, a significant improvement from the 88% pass rate recorded in 2022.

Last year, 34 437 candidates sat for the Advanced Level examinations. Mwenje said the results would be accessible at the ZIMSEC portal for five days starting from 3 PM on the day they were released.

More: Pindula News

2023 ZIMSEC O Level Results

