ZINWA Targets 140 Boreholes For Cholera Hotspots

ZINWA has drilled 77 boreholes across the country to help improve the water and sanitation situation of communities as part of measures to fight cholera.

Munyonga said boreholes are being drilled at institutions such as clinics, hospitals, schools and villages in cholera hotspots such as Harare, Glendale and Mapanza in Chiredzi.

The boreholes are being equipped with solar systems and bush pumps.

Munyonga said 38 boreholes have been drilled in Harare, 33 in Manicaland, three in Mashonaland West and two in Masvingo province with more expected in other parts of the country. She added:

The drilling of more boreholes is in progress across the country with at least 140 boreholes having already been surveyed and ready for drilling as of January 17, 2024. The authority has also put in place a raft of measures and strategies to help prevent the outbreak and spread of cholera in the areas where it provides potable water.

Munyonga also said ZINWA has stocked water treatment chemicals for small towns, growth points and rural service centres that provide water to ensure no disruptions to the water supply. She said:

All water supply stations are adequately stocked with at least three months’ supply of water treatment chemicals. ZINWA is also stockpiling critical plant spares to help reduce stations’ downtime.

Zimbabwe is currently in the throes of a cholera outbreak that has so far claimed 71 lives, while more than 340 others are suspected to have succumbed to the disease.

As of 18 January 2024, the country had reported 19 090 suspected cholera cases, 2 231 confirmed cases and 18 340 recoveries.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by bacteria and occurs when one consumes food and water contaminated with cholera bacteria.

The disease causes severe dehydration and diarrhoea which could lead to death within hours if untreated.

Most people infected with cholera do not develop any symptoms. However, the bacteria is present in human waste for 1-10 days after infection and is shed back into the environment, potentially infecting other people.

