All In Place For 03 February By-elections

We had budgeted for plus or minus US$6 million, but now that there will be fewer people on the ballot papers, I think the budget will also go down. Yes, our constituency election officers, ward election officers, election agents and everyone else underwent a training programme for the election to make sure that everyone is clear about what is expected of them on election day. We have 552 polling stations, election material and equipment in place and we are printing 230 400 ballot papers for National Assembly then 144 000 for local authorities and this will be done by the printing and minting company of Zimbabwe.

On 19 January, the Harare Division of the High Court upheld a challenge by Tshabangu to bar 23 recalled National Assembly and local authorities candidates from participating in the polls. Said Kiwa:

Everything is now in place, like I said earlier the only thing that was keeping us anxious was the court decision, but now that has been decided and finalised so we are good to go. We just want to appeal to people to be peaceful and turn out for the elections, please exercise your right it’s important and it’s an opportunity to decide your leadership. So, we expect people to exercise their constitutional right, we encourage and it’s part of our voter education.

Those barred from contesting in the polls under the CCC banner include deputy spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba who was the MP for Pelandaba-Tshabalala, the former leader of the opposition in Parliament Amos Chibaya who was also Mkoba North MP, and Stephen Chagwiza who was representing Goromonzi South.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi on Tuesday said the party will challenge the High Court ruling at the Supreme Court.

